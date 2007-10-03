Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Anesthetic Avoids Common Side Effects

Blend of capsaicin and a lidocaine derivative stops pain but doesn't interfere with constructive sensations

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 3, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Capsaicin helps QX-314
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © Nature 2007
enter a cell through TRPV1 ion channels. QX-314 then plugs the cell???s sodium channels.
Credit: © Nature 2007
enter a cell through TRPV1 ion channels. QX-314 then plugs the cell???s sodium channels.

Capsaicin—the ingredient that gives chili peppers their heat—turns the lidocaine derivative QX-314 into an injectable local anesthetic that blocks pain without causing the paralysis or numbness associated with most local anesthetics. This activity profile could be useful in childbirth, treatment of some forms of chronic pain, and other circumstances in which a patient wants to maintain motor capabilities as well as awareness of nonpainful sensations.

The compound blend works by blocking sodium ion channels in nerves that sense pain, thereby preventing the nerves from transmitting pain signals to the brain, according to neurobiologist Bruce P. Bean of Harvard Medical School, anesthesia research chair Clifford J. Woolf of Massachusetts General Hospital, and Woolf's postdoc Alexander M. Binshtok (Nature 2007, 449, 607).

As a result of the findings, QX-314, "which was until now just an exotic reagent used by ion-channel biologists, will be the focus of a new effort in the search for better analgesics," comments neuroscientist Edwin W. McCleskey, scientific officer at Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Nature 2007, 449, 545).

Most local anesthetics move into nerve cells by taking on an uncharged form that can readily pass through the cells' oily lipid membrane. The anesthetics then plug the cells' sodium channels from the inside. This entry method is nonselective, however, so these anesthetics can enter nerve cells that control functions unrelated to pain, such as movement.

By itself, QX-314 is unable to get through the lipid membrane of nerve cells because it is positively charged. But tests in rats show that capsaicin provides QX-314 an entr??e to the cells by opening their so-called TRPV1 ion channels. QX-314 passes through these channels into the cells and then plugs the sodium channels. Because the TRPV1 ion channels are found only on pain-sensing nerve cells, QX-314 activity is limited to these cells alone.

"We've introduced a local anesthetic selectively into specific populations of neurons," Bean says. "Now we can block the activity of pain-sensing neurons without disrupting other kinds of neurons that control movements or nonpainful sensations."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug delivery system reduces nerve-blocker toxicity in rats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How modified Chantix and a bioengineered ion channel may help diseases like epilepsy and depression
How Itching An Itch Makes It Itch Worse

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE