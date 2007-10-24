Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Southern California Inferno

Campuses remain closed as San Diego battles blazes

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 24, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

SMOKE & DESTRUCTION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY
Satellite view of California wildfires.
Credit: EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY
Satellite view of California wildfires.

Today, San Diego-area universities and schools remained closed, as more than 800,000 people in Southern California fled their homes, seeking safety from an advancing, ??devastating series of fires.

Though the campuses themselves weren't in the path of the fires, poor air quality and the huge numbers of faculty, staff, and students affected by the blazes prompted the closures.

"It is certainly possible that some faculty and staff have lost houses, but I don't know for sure yet," says Robert E. Continetti, chair of the University of California, San Diego, chemistry department. "The closure has nominally been for air quality, but the entire region is heavily impacted

K.C. Nicolau, chair of the chemistry department at Scripps Research Institute, described an eerie scene: "The place is deserted and there is a sense of 9<ins cite="mailto:rmg95">/</ins>11 in the air here, albeit to a lesser degree, of course," he says. "The devastation of nature and structures [in San Diego County] is enormous, but the people are holding together well."

University of San Diego chemistry professor Tammy J. Dwyer and her family weren't themselves ordered to evacuate, but their surrounding neighborhoods were; so they sought refuge with Dwyer's brother and waited for the winds to die down.

"All of our department members are accounted for," Dwyer says. "Some are still displaced," but none have lost their properties, she adds.

Dozens of shelters were opened during the evacuation???the largest in California history???most notably, in San Diego's Qualcomm sports stadium, where 10,000 people took refuge.

More than a dozen blazes have stretched from Santa Barbara County to the border of California and Mexico, but the worst have been in San Diego County. The fires have burned about 450,000 acres; destroyed between 1,100 and 1,700 homes, according to various reports; and killed at least two people. Property damage in San Diego County is now estimated at $1 billion.

The deadly hot winds that fueled the fires have lasted three days and reached gusts of 100 mph near the fires' centers. The winds are expected to subside somewhat today. San Diego County fire officials say that the worst may be over in some areas, and they are allowing some people to return to their homes. But other areas have received fresh evacuation orders.

"The firefighters down here have done truly remarkable jobs making stands to prevent really devastating movement of the fires," Dwyer tells C&EN. "But it is still precarious."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists in Texas assess damage from winter storm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Typhoon Mangkhut battered the northern Philippines and southern China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
North Carolina colleges deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE