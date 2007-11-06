Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Launches Nanotation

Online forum highlights nanoscience and nanotechnology research

by Bethany Halford
November 6, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Nanophiles now have another tool to help them keep up with the latest discoveries in "small" science and technology. The American Chemical Society's Publications Division has launched ACS Nanotation (acsnanotation.org), a new Web resource devoted to nanoscience and nanotechnology.

ACS Nanotation offers users a number of features for keeping up with what's happening in the nano world, according to Sarah B. Tegen, a senior acquisitions editor at ACS and one of the site's architects. A team of experts sifts through nanoscience and nanotechnology literature to compile the site's NanoPicks section, which highlights cutting-edge research in the field. An automated topic feed serves up relevant papers from ACS journals, including Nano Letters, the Journal of Physical Chemistry, Chemistry of Materials, Crystal Growth & Design, and ACS Nano.

Nanotation also offers interactive features. The "Ask the Scientist" section lets visitors query nanoscience experts. The "NanoTube" section gives registered users a chance to star in their own webcast videos, where they can discuss their research or present nano-related tutorials.

"ACS Nanotation is a dynamic website shaped by its users to advance the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology," Tegen says. "Collaborative tools like the 'Wiki Nano Glossary' and 'Ask the Scientist' provide all researchers with real opportunities to shape the nanotechnology discussion," she adds.

Registration and access to the website is free of charge. Registrants who sign up before the end of the year will be entered into a drawing for an iPod Nano.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE