ACS Launches Nanotation

Nanophiles now have another tool to help them keep up with the latest discoveries in "small" science and technology. The American Chemical Society's Publications Division has launched ACS Nanotation (acsnanotation.org), a new Web resource devoted to nanoscience and nanotechnology.
ACS Nanotation offers users a number of features for keeping up with what's happening in the nano world, according to Sarah B. Tegen, a senior acquisitions editor at ACS and one of the site's architects. A team of experts sifts through nanoscience and nanotechnology literature to compile the site's NanoPicks section, which highlights cutting-edge research in the field. An automated topic feed serves up relevant papers from ACS journals, including Nano Letters, the Journal of Physical Chemistry, Chemistry of Materials, Crystal Growth & Design, and ACS Nano.
Nanotation also offers interactive features. The "Ask the Scientist" section lets visitors query nanoscience experts. The "NanoTube" section gives registered users a chance to star in their own webcast videos, where they can discuss their research or present nano-related tutorials.
"ACS Nanotation is a dynamic website shaped by its users to advance the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology," Tegen says. "Collaborative tools like the 'Wiki Nano Glossary' and 'Ask the Scientist' provide all researchers with real opportunities to shape the nanotechnology discussion," she adds.
Registration and access to the website is free of charge. Registrants who sign up before the end of the year will be entered into a drawing for an iPod Nano.
