Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New-Age Diabetes Drugs

Protein activator could be used to treat metabolic diseases associated with aging, such as type 2 diabetes

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 28, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Forever Young
[+]Enlarge
Small-molecule activators of SIRT1, such as the compound shown, could treat aging diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.
Small-molecule activators of SIRT1, such as the compound shown, could treat aging diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.

Significantly limiting food intake delays aging in many types of organisms, in part by activating analogs of the mammalian SIRT1 protein, which affects insulin sensitivity. But it would be hard for many people to stick to such a restricted diet.

Researchers at Sirtris Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, Mass.; the University of California, San Diego; and Harvard Medical School have now developed a more palatable method—small-molecule drugs—that could potentially achieve the same goal.

By screening a large collection of compounds, the researchers identified several candidate molecules that activate SIRT1 (Nature 2007, 450, 712). Studies in mice and rats show that the molecules "offer a promising new approach to treating diseases of aging, including type 2 diabetes," the company says. The new compounds differ structurally and are 1,000 times more potent than the red-wine constituent resveratrol, a SIRT1 activator that Sirtris previously showed reduces the health impacts of a high-fat diet and extends life span in mice.

Sirtris CEO Christoph H. Westphal notes that the team is currently testing the candidate compounds for their effects on life span in animals. Human safety testing will begin in 2008. Westphal adds that "this is the first time that small-molecule drugs have been designed to target aging genes."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural product helps obese mice lose weight
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diabetes-Related Enzyme Modulates Insulin, Amylin, And Glucagon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Metabolite Extends A Worm’s Life

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE