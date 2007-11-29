New code of practice on the way for nanotechnologists

Public consultation on seven principles of responsible practice for organizations working in nanotechnologies is under way in the U.K. This project is run by the Royal Society, Insight Investment, the Nanotechnology Industries Association, and the Nanotechnology Knowledge Transfer Network.
The aim of the new code, called the "Responsible NanoCode," is to establish an international consensus on what organizations and businesses can do to demonstrate they are responsibly managing nanomaterials while further regulation is evaluated. The working group includes representatives from scientific societies, governments, unions, nongovernmental organizations, and international chemical and consumer-product companies.
"Because the code does not primarily focus on operational detail, a wide range of companies and organizations will be able to adopt it," predicts John Lord Selborne, a fellow of the Royal Society. Selborne chairs the working group and has chaired the Select Committee for Science & Technology of the U.K. government???s House of Lords.
Comments on the draft copy of the code can be made through Dec. 7 to the consulting company Responsible Futures.
