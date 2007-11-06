Thomas H. Lane Is 2008 ACS President-Elect

Thomas H. Lane, director of global science and technology outreach at Dow Corning, Midland, Mich., and a research scientist for the company, is ACS president-elect for 2008. He will serve as ACS president in 2009 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2008???10. Lane received 12,894 votes; challenger Howard M. Peters of Peters Verny LLP (retired), received 8,644 votes.
In his candidate's statement (C&EN, Sept. 3, page 48), Lane said the complexities of the issues facing ACS "will require new levels of collaboration within ACS and new relationships beyond our borders to bring about measurable change."??
Approximately two-thirds of the votes for ACS president-elect were cast through the Internet. The total number of votes cast for the position (14% of all eligible voters) is slightly lower than last year's (16%), which was likely a result of four candidates running for this top spot.
Also elected were two district directors and two directors-at-large. They will serve on the ACS Board from 2008???10.
The winners in the at-large election, who are elected by voting members of the ACS Council, are incumbent Kent J. Voorhees, professor at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo., and Janan M. Hayes, Merced College (retired), Sacramento. Other candidates for these seats on the board were Bonnie A. Lawlor, executive director at National Federation of Advanced Information Services, Philadelphia, and Frankie K. Wood-Black, project manager at Trihydro Corp., Ponca City, Okla.
In District II, incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt, section head at Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati, was the winner. Schmidt received 2,569 votes; challenger Joseph R. Peterson, professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, received 943 votes.
In District IV, incumbent Eric C. Bigham, manager of discovery R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, Chapel Hill, N.C., was reelected with 1,778 votes. His challenger, Gregory H. Robinson, Franklin Professor of Chemistry, University of Georgia, Athens, received 1,350 votes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter