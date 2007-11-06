Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Thomas H. Lane Is 2008 ACS President-Elect

Dow Corning executive to emphasize collaboration, education, relationships

by Corinne A. Marasco
November 6, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Thomas H. Lane, director of global science and technology outreach at Dow Corning, Midland, Mich., and a research scientist for the company, is ACS president-elect for 2008. He will serve as ACS president in 2009 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2008???10. Lane received 12,894 votes; challenger Howard M. Peters of Peters Verny LLP (retired), received 8,644 votes.

In his candidate's statement (C&EN, Sept. 3, page 48), Lane said the complexities of the issues facing ACS "will require new levels of collaboration within ACS and new relationships beyond our borders to bring about measurable change."??

Approximately two-thirds of the votes for ACS president-elect were cast through the Internet. The total number of votes cast for the position (14% of all eligible voters) is slightly lower than last year's (16%), which was likely a result of four candidates running for this top spot.

Also elected were two district directors and two directors-at-large. They will serve on the ACS Board from 2008???10.

The winners in the at-large election, who are elected by voting members of the ACS Council, are incumbent Kent J. Voorhees, professor at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo., and Janan M. Hayes, Merced College (retired), Sacramento. Other candidates for these seats on the board were Bonnie A. Lawlor, executive director at National Federation of Advanced Information Services, Philadelphia, and Frankie K. Wood-Black, project manager at Trihydro Corp., Ponca City, Okla.

In District II, incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt, section head at Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati, was the winner. Schmidt received 2,569 votes; challenger Joseph R. Peterson, professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, received 943 votes.

In District IV, incumbent Eric C. Bigham, manager of discovery R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, Chapel Hill, N.C., was reelected with 1,778 votes. His challenger, Gregory H. Robinson, Franklin Professor of Chemistry, University of Georgia, Athens, received 1,350 votes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H. N. Cheng is 2020 ACS President-Elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bonnie Charpentier is 2018 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces its fall election ballot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE