Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM Signs Deal With Arch Pharmalabs

Agreement will boost DSM's product line and Arch's sales

by Ann M. Thayer
December 6, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

India's Arch Pharmalabs has signed a manufacturing deal with DSM's anti-infectives business unit that will expand DSM's product offerings. Arch will make bulk drugs, including cardiovascular agents and immunosuppressants, that DSM will start selling to global and Indian customers in early 2008.

Arch has eight manufacturing locations and a central R&D facility at which 1,200 people are employed. The company intends to invest approximately $38 million to increase production capacity by 2009. The agreement with DSM is expected to add $100 million to Arch's current annual revenues of $125 million, says Raj Iyer, president of Arch Pharmalabs USA.

In June, DSM announced that it would try to improve the profitability of the anti-infectives business through partial divestments, restructuring measures, and a partnering strategy for lower-cost production (C&EN, June 25, page 25).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to divest API business
Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AGC will expand Spanish API facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE