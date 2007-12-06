Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pushing Efficiency

Business groups say large CO2 cuts are manageable

by Jeff Johnson
December 6, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

From one-third to one-half of projected U.S. greenhouse gas emissions could be eliminated with relatively small cost to the economy through prompt national action and heavy reliance on efficiency, says a report by two business research and consulting organizations.

The Conference Board and McKinsey & Co. estimate that 40% of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions of 9.7 billion tons???the projected U.S. emissions level for 2030???could be eliminated through new industrial, building, and appliance efficiencies. The cost of these reductions, the groups say, would pay for themselves during the lifetime of use.

To move beyond a 40% reduction would call for better vehicle and transportation efficiencies, enhanced carbon sinks, and reduced carbon emissions from electric power generation.

Considering all costs, the report says, overall capital expenditures would exceed $1.1 trillion, but the report says this amount is roughly only 1.5% of the $77 trillion in real investments the U.S. economy is expected to make over this period. The report notes, however, that opportunities to cut greenhouse gases are widely spread throughout the economy and are highly fragmented.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE