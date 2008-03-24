BASF, Sinopec Move On Nanjing Expansion

BASF and Sinopec have completed a feasibility study begun in 2006 and will proceed with the expansion of their petrochemical complex in Nanjing, China, by 2010. The partners will spend about $900 million, $500 million more than initially envisaged, to boost the capacity of the site's ethylene cracker by 25% to 750,000 metric tons per year. In addition, the two chemical giants will boost ethylene oxide output and build new plants that will produce derivatives. They will also build plants for C4-based specialty chemicals such as plasticizers and fuel additives. The project further includes a superabsorbent polymers plant and the expansion of existing oxoalcohol and propionic acid plants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter