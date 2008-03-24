EOS Lands Cash For Green Water Treatment

Environmental Operating Solutions, a water purification company that has developed what it calls a green technology for the removal of nitrogen from wastewater, has closed the first half of a $2.5 million financing round led by Stuart Mill Venture Partners. The rest is expected to close in the second quarter. EOS claims its MicroC technology avoids the hazards and limitations of standard liquid methanol-based denitrifying methods. CEO Eric Stoermer says the funding will allow the company to expand manufacturing and research operations.
