European Companies Name New Chairmen

The supervisory boards of three European chemical makers have appointed new chairmen for their firms. At Rhodia, the change is a broadening of assignments for current CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu. Following the retirement of chairman Yves-René Nanot last week, Rhodia's board has decided to combine the functions of chairman and CEO, and has appointed Clamadieu to the enlarged post. Clamadieu has been CEO since October 2003. At Clariant, the company's board of directors has tapped industry veteran Jürg Witmer as its new chairman effective April 10. He will succeed Roland Lösser, who is leaving the post for personal reasons. Witmer has served on the Swiss firm's board since April 2007. He was CEO of Givaudan from 1999 to 2005 and is now chairman. And in Germany, Wacker Chemie's supervisory board has completed a management reshaping that was announced in December. Current President and CEO Peter-Alexander Wacker is leaving the executive board. At Wacker's annual meeting on May 8, he will be a candidate for chairmanship of the supervisory board. Peter-Alexander Wacker will be succeeded as president and CEO by Rudolf Staudigl, who has been a member of the company's executive board since 1995.