Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH Seeks Input On Public Access

Research agency holds meeting to hear from stakeholders

by Susan R. Morrissey
March 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ISTOCK
Credit: ISTOCK

NIH HOSTED A PUBLIC MEETING last week to hear from stakeholders about the agency's implementation of its mandatory public-access policy. The policy, which takes effect on April 7, will require all journal articles resulting from NIH-funded research to be submitted to PubMed Central for public posting within 12 months of publication (C&EN, Jan. 21, page 10).

According to an NIH spokesman, the comments voiced at the meeting, as well as those submitted beforehand, will be considered by NIH as it moves forward with its mandatory policy. There are no plans, however, to push back the policy's start date.

The March 20 meeting allowed for only a fraction of the more than 400 comments submitted to NIH prior to the event to be heard. The comments included both support for the mandatory posting policy and points of concern.

Patients, patient support groups, and NIH-funding recipients generally praised NIH for taking steps to make papers published on the research it supports freely available. "I strongly believe that because the facility is funded by our taxpayer dollars that we have already 'paid' for these documents once and shouldn't be required to pay a second time," wrote Tara Belverud, a patient caregiver, in her submitted comment.

On the other hand, many publishers, including the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, raised concerns about copyright issues and the lack of a formal rule-making process in the agency's move from a voluntary policy to a mandatory one. "NIH must develop specific safeguards to ensure that day-to-day implementation of the public-access policy respects basic principles embodied in copyright," wrote Romina Naveira, project manager for the Professional & Scholarly Publishing Division of the Association of American Publishers.

In addition to the public meeting, NIH has also put out a solicitation for public comments for 60 days. NIH plans to respond to these comments and announce any changes to its policy within 120 days following the close of the comment period.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protecting Copyright
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specter Speaks Up On Public Access
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mandatory Open Access

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE