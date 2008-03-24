NicOx Taps Archimica For API Supply

French biotech company NicOx has signed an agreement with the fine chemicals maker Archimica for commercial production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) naproxcinod. Naproxcinod is NicOx' lead product and the first compound in the COX-inhibiting nitric oxide-donating (CINOD) class of anti-inflammatory agents. NicOx expects to file a New Drug Application with FDA by mid-2009. Under the agreement, Archimica will supply the API from its site in Springfield, Mo.; commercial deliveries are expected by fourth-quarter 2009.
