Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Research on Renewable Energy

March 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bette Hileman's Government Insights calling for greater research on so-called renewable energy resources was interesting (C&EN, Feb. 18, page 35). However, I was disappointed to see no mention made of energy conservation as an equally or maybe more important path to energy independence. The research necessary to make major improvements in conservation may not be trendy like the projects she cites, but it has the potential to make a far greater impact much quicker with minimal expenditures, as seen in two examples.

The first example is traffic control. More energy is wasted in transportation than any other part of the U.S. economy. Years ago, I read about research into automated traffic control devices, but little appears to have been implemented. How much research would it take to design traffic control systems to minimize the useless idling of internal combustion engines at red lights when no cars are coming in the other direction? This would produce great time savings for the busy population as well.

Second, large public buildings are incredible energy hogs. Most buildings have uncontrollable HVAC systems that are both wasteful and uncomfortable for many of the occupants. Cincinnati is at its worst in the summer, when virtually every public building is so cold that one must wear a jacket or other winter clothing even when the temperature outside is 95 °C.

D. Thomas Terwilliger
Cincinnati

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Considering True Costs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Current Technology Could Reduce Global Energy Demand by 85%
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Better Storage Is Key To Solar, Wind Energy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE