Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A Spring-Loaded Monomer

March 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Structure

By incorporating a trans double bond into an eight-carbon annulene, chemists have made a strained ring structure that snaps open, paving the way for a ring-opening metathesis polymerization reaction that produces a new type of polymer (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200704355). The researchers, led by Columbia University's Colin Nuckolls, hope to render this polymer useful in electronic applications by oxidizing it into thin strips of graphene. The unusual new annulene is a benzannulated version of cyclooctatetraene, in which one of the cyclooctatetraene moiety's double bonds is in the trans configuration. This trans double bond introduces a kink in the annulene, giving the membrane a helical shape. The π system of the trans double bond is nearly perpendicular to the π system of the rest of the molecule, isolating it from conjugation. According to density functional theory, the compound's strain energy is 18 kcal per mole higher than that of its all-cis isomer. This excess strain turns the molecule into a spring-loaded monomer for ring-opening metathesis polymerization (shown). In the presence of a ruthenium-based catalyst, the annulene polymerizes into a new type of oligophenylene vinylene with all-ortho linkages.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metathesis Method for Z Allylic Alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Turning 1-Alkenes Into 1,4-Diols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metathesis Chemistry Makes Polyrotaxanes In One Pot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE