Synthesis

ACS Pharma Roundtable Awards in Green Chemistry

by Linda Raber
March 31, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 13
The ACS Green Chemistry Institute's Pharmaceutical Roundtable has awarded two grants to research projects that target greener synthetic methodologies resulting in improved environmental benefits.

The grants go to Michael J. Krische of the University of Texas, Austin, for his proposal, "By-Product-Free Synthesis of Chiral Amines via C-C Bond Forming Transfer Hydrogenation and Hydrogen Auto-Transfer," and to Chao-Jun Li of McGill University for his proposal, "Chiral Amines via Asymmetric Multi-Component Reactions." Each will receive an award of $130,000 toward furthering his research.

Krische aims to establish hydrogenation as a by-product-free method for carbon-carbon bond formation, as opposed to more conventional carbon-hydrogen bond formation. This study represents the first efforts to take advantage of catalytic hydrogenation in C–C couplings beyond hydroformylation.

Li looks to develop efficient catalytic enantioselective synthesis of chiral propargylamines and benzylamines via the direct coupling of alkynes (and arenes), aldehydes, and amines in a single operation. If successful, this work will help eliminate the need to synthesize expensive starting materials, such as imines and organometallic reagents, thereby reducing business costs and eliminating waste. Additionally, the reactions are atom-economical, leaving only water as a by-product of the process.

The grants, funded through a partnership between ACS and an alliance of major pharmaceutical companies, are awarded after an annual call for proposals that focus on reducing waste and improving productivity of pharmaceutical chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

