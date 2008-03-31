ATMI, Ovonyx Develop Phase-Change Pact

Electronics materials firm ATMI and Ovonyx have agreed to jointly develop precursor materials for chemical vapor deposition to create phase-change memory (PCM) products for semiconductors. Ovonyx's PCM technology was invented by Stanford R. Ovshinsky at Energy Conversion Devices, Ovonyx's largest shareholder. Ovonyx claims that PCM is an alternative to current flash and DRAM memory used in computers. According to ATMI CEO Doug Neugold, PCM materials can be deposited by existing chemical vapor deposition techniques, but he says new materials and techniques will reduce costs and speed adoption.
