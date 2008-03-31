Arch Boosts Global Biocides Capacity

Arch Chemicals is extending its biocides manufacturing capabilities in Suzhou, China; Rochester, N.Y.; and Swords, Ireland. "With global demand at near-record levels, we are expanding biocide capacities on three continents," says Louis S. Massimo, the firm's chief operating officer. In Suzhou, Arch is building a new plant to produce zinc pyrithione, an antidandruff agent, along with laboratory and technical support facilities. The new facilities will open later this year. Earlier this year, the firm started up a powder drying and milling facility in Suzhou for zinc- and copper-based biocides used in marine antifoulant paints. In Rochester and Swords, Arch is increasing biocides production for local markets and is also boosting capacity for the biocide intermediate 2-chloropyridine. Arch says its Rochester 2-chloropyridine facility, already the world's largest such plant, will double in size when the project is complete.
