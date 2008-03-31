Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cambrex is hit by customer's pharmaceutical recall

by Rick Mullin
March 31, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cambrex' stock took a nosedive of nearly 20% last week after a customer recalled a product for which the fine chemicals maker supplied the key active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). According to a Cambrex spokeswoman, concerns over the performance of a drug delivery system prompted the recall.

Cambrex' stock did gain back part of the loss later in the week.

Although Cambrex would not name the customer, industry watchers agree that it is most likely UCB, which recalled the Parkinson's therapy Neupro earlier this month. UCB cited "deviations from approved product specifications."

"Cambrex has not confirmed this, but in conference calls last year they talked about supplying an API for a neurology therapy that they hoped would have good growth," says Michael J. Sison, a chemical stock analyst at KeyBanc.

Cambrex suffered a similar loss in 2003 when Transkaryotic Therapies failed to win U.S. approval for Replagal, a Fabry disease treatment it markets in Europe. Cambrex had been supplying a key biologic component. Transkaryotic pulled production in-house, causing a $17 million loss for Cambrex.

The company has since sold its biologics business and now focuses on pharmaceutical chemicals. The Cambrex spokeswoman says it is too early to assess the damage from the new loss. "If the situation is fixed quickly, we expect the impact to be between zero and negligible," she says. "If not, it could be up to several million dollars in 2008."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to divest API business
Lonza CEO Marc Funk departs unexpectedly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE