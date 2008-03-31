EPA Awards Small Business Grants

EPA announced it is giving $1.75 million in awards this year to 25 companies under the federal Small Business Innovation Research program. The awards go to firms involved in research on nanotechnology and pollution prevention, biodiesel and ethanol biofuels, solid and hazardous waste mitigation, air pollution control, and homeland security. Each company will receive $70,000 for Phase 1 proof-of-concept research. If Phase 1 is successful, companies can receive additional awards to commercialize their technology. "There are huge new opportunities for profits in the booming green technology business sector," says George Gray, EPA's assistant administrator for R&D. Information on the companies and their projects can be found at www.epa.gov/ncer/sbir/08awards.
