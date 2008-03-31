Exxonmobil Debuts New Polyethylene

ExxonMobil Chemical has introduced a new metallocene-polyethylene product line called Enable. The single-resin system is intended to replace more complex polymer blends based on low- and linear low-density polyethylenes. Enable polymers are designed to enhance film extrusion and offer excellent performance. ExxonMobil says, film industry customers can use them to extend their film line output, simplify resin sourcing, and produce thinner-gauge films.
