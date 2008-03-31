Lubrizol Invests In Additives Capacity

To keep pace with an expected 1%-per-year growth in demand for lubricant and fuel additives, Lubrizol plans to spend $200 million over the next 10 years to expand existing capacity and to build new additives facilities in China. Lubrizol has reserved land at China's Tianjin Harbour Industrial Park for construction of facilities for industrial additives blending and marine additives production, as well as a technical services lab. The site will also house an engine oil additives plant of Lanzhou Lubrizol Lanlian Additives, jointly owned with PetroChina. Lubrizol says the joint-venture plant must be moved from Tianjin Tanggu because of a zoning change.
