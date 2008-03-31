Max Planck Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2008 Max Planck Research Award are Peter Fratzl, director of the department of biomaterials at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, and Robert S. Langer, Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Each winner will receive a check for 750,000 euros (approximately $1.76 million) in June during the general meeting of the Max Planck Society in Dresden, Germany.
The Max Planck Research Award is given annually by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and the Max Planck Society to two scientists, one working in Germany and one working abroad, who have gained international recognition and are expected to continue to make outstanding academic achievements.
Fratzl's research interests include biological and biomimetic materials, biomechanics and mechanobiology, and neutrons and synchrotron radiation. Langer is renowned for his work on new and different ways to administer drugs to cancer patients and design of new materials for tissue engineering.
