Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

New Leadership For Safety Board

Increased staff and more outreach, investigations planned

by Jeff Johnson
March 31, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Bresland
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
Credit: CSB

JOHN BRESLAND GAINED Senate approval on March 14 to lead the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). Bresland has been a board member since 2002; when the term of former chair Carolyn Merritt drew to a close last summer, he was nominated for an additional five-year term, this time to head CSB, an independent federal agency charged with investigating chemical accidents.

Among his goals for CSB, Bresland tells C&EN he hopes to increase the board's 40-member staff, as well as the number of investigators and investigations. He would like to see its $10 million annual budget grow by 10%. The board's authority should also be clarified, he says, to ensure it has power to enter a site and secure evidence immediately after an accident. There have been incidents, he notes, where company, state, and local officials have blocked CSB investigators.

The board selects about five to eight accidents annually to investigate. Some are at small factories or even propane explosions at convenience stores; others are huge, such as the explosions at the BP refinery in Texas and at the sugar refinery in Georgia, both of which killed more than a dozen workers (C&EN, Nov. 6, 2006, page 10; C&EN, Feb. 18, page 5).

Bresland also aims to increase CSB's outreach, particularly by producing more safety videos based on CSB investigations. He underscores the influence of these videos: More than 1 million viewers have seen them on the Internet, and some 60,000 safety DVDs have been sought by industry and labor unions.

Before joining CSB, Bresland led a New Jersey chemical process safety consulting firm and was a staff consultant to the Center for Chemical Process Safety of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). Until August 2000, he was environmental risk management director for Honeywell International, where he was responsible for compliance regulations at 20 U.S. facilities. His Honeywell career stretches back 35 years, when he worked in process engineering, environmental compliance, project management, and manufacturing. He was also plant manager of Honeywell's phenol and acetone manufacturing plant in Philadelphia.

Bresland holds degrees in chemistry from Londonderry Technical College in Northern Ireland and Salford University in England. He is a member of AIChE and the American Chemical Society.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board issues delayed accident reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beleaguered Chemical Safety Board could get more support
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board remains short-staffed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE