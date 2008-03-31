Nominations Being Accepted for Professors of the Year Awards

The Professors of the Year Awards Program is accepting nominations for 2008. The award recognizes U.S. professors who excel as educators and influence the lives and careers of their students.
The award, sponsored by the Council for Advancement & Support of Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, is the only national initiative designed to recognize excellence in undergraduate teaching and mentoring.
More information about the awards is available at www.usprofessorsoftheyear.org. The deadline for nominations is April 18.
This section is compiled by
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter