Oceanographers Gain A Tracer Compound

Oceanographers have traditionally injected kilogram amounts of sulfur hexafluoride gas into the ocean and followed the evolution of these spikes by gas chromatography of water samples to study mixing processes. The technique is useful because SF 6 can be detected at femtomolar quantities and tracked over large areas and long time periods. But researchers need a different tracer for localized studies because SF 6 must be reserved for global studies of ocean circulation and uptake of anthropogenic CO 2 . Columbia University's David T. Ho and colleagues now report that the SF 6 analog SF 5 CF 3 fits the bill (Geophys. Res. Lett., DOI: 10.1029/2007GL032799). The team conducted a two-year experiment in the Santa Monica Basin off the coast of Southern California that shows SF 5 CF 3 , which is not commercially available yet, can be detected almost as well as SF 6 and doesn't interfere with using SF 6 for simultaneous tracer studies. Both compounds are greenhouse gases, but the researchers write that the amounts of tracer gases used in ocean studies are insignificant and that SF 5 CF 3 is an improvement because its atmospheric lifetime is one-fourth that of SF 6 .