Sehr, Watson, Woessner Honored for Lifetime Achievement

The winners of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Section's "Salutes to Excellence" lifetime achievement awards are Sister Cecilia Sehr, William H. Watson Jr., and Donald E. Woessner. The awards honor longtime members of the section in the areas of academic or industrial research, chemistry teaching, chemical professionalism, and chemical entrepreneurship.
Sehr has taught at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas for 24 years. Her students have won numerous awards at Dallas regional science fairs, including the grand prize in 2002. She completed an Ed.D. at Texas A&M, Commerce, while working as a full-time teacher. Sehr is the winner of the 2003 Werner Schulz Award for High School Chemistry Teaching.
Watson is a renowned crystallographer and retired professor of chemistry at Texas Christian University. He started at the university in 1957, when TCU had only three chemistry faculty. While at TCU, Watson worked on nonlinear optical materials for tuning laser frequencies. He retired from TCU in 2007 and now resides in Santa Fe, N.M. Watson has received numerous honors, including the DFW Section's Wilfred T. Doherty Award, a Chancellor's Award from TCU, and an International Faculty Award from the Petroleum Research Fund.
Woessner, who retired from Mobil Research & Development in Dallas, is an eminent authority on nuclear magnetic resonance relaxation. Two of his papers on the subject were considered Science Citation Classics by the Institute for Scientific Information. His previous honors include the Doherty Award and the ACS Southwest Regional Award. He is currently an adjunct professor at the Mary Nell & Ralph B. Rogers Magnetic Resonance Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
This section is compiled by
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter