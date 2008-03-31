Titanium dioxide producer Tronox has agreed to supply titanium tetrachloride to titanium metal producer RTI International Metals. TiCl4 is a raw material for production of both titanium dioxide, a white pigment, and titanium sponge, the precursor for titanium metal parts. RTI will build a titanium sponge plant adjacent to Tronox's Hamilton, Miss., facility, which makes both TiCl4 and titanium dioxide. Tronox expects the agreement to boost its profits by up to $15 million annually after the RTI plant opens in 2010.
