In what they say is a world first for a caprolactam plant, the Japanese firms Ube Industries and Mitsubishi will launch a project to reduce the nitrous oxide emissions of Thai Caprolactam, an Ube subsidiary in Thailand. Mitsubishi plans to sell the carbon emissions credits they earn, which the partners estimate will be equivalent to 170,000 metric tons of CO2. Nitrous oxide's contribution to global warming is 310 times that of CO2, the companies note. Established in 1990, Thai Caprolactam can make 110,000 metric tons of caprolactam and 460,000 metric tons of ammonium sulfate per year.
