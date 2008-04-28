2008 Competition Winners

Senior Division (grades 10 through 12)
National Champions: SASA Dragons, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.
1st Place: Timbuktu Rilleaux, from various schools, Baton Rouge, La.
2nd Place: Preuss, The Preuss School UCSD, San Diego, Calif.
3rd Place: FAMU, Chues High School, Sacred Heart Home Educators, Florida High School, and Florida State University Schools, Tallahassee, Fla.
Junior Division (grades six through nine)
National Champions: SASA Dragons, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.
1st Place: Timbuktu, Timbuktu Academy and Westdale Middle School, Baton Rouge, La.
2nd Place: Freeport, Brazosport and Freeport Intermediate School, Freeport, Texas
3rd Place: Northeast College Prep, Northeast College Preparatory School, Rochester, N.Y.
Science Fair Winners
Senior Division (grades 10 through 12)
Junior Division (grades six through nine)
1st Place: David McMillon, 12th grade, Barbara Jordan High School, Houston, Texas
Topic: Cosmic Compass
2nd Place: Johnny Fells III, 11th grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Topic: In Vitro Conservation of Scutella Barbata & Synseed Technology
3rd Place: Devin Guillory, 11th grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Topic: Effect of Prune Powder on Dough & Bread Development of Wheat-Soy Flour Blends
Honorable Mention: Colin Meret, 10th grade, High School for Math, Science & Engineering, the City College of New York & the Center for High Performance, New York City
Topic: Global Warming & Volcanoes
Junior Division (grades six through nine)
1st Place: Owais Ansan, eighth grade, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.
Topic: A Measure of Current, Voltage & Gas Production When Water Is Electrolyzed in a Proton Exchange Membrane
2nd Place: Nate Wilkins, seventh grade, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.
Topic: Using a Flow H2O Meter to Measure How Air Flows Through Your Lungs
3rd Place: Kotie Yeboan, seventh grade, St. Timothy's School, Raleigh, N.C.
Topic: Investigating the Effect of Different Wash Methods
Honorable Mention: Paula-Marie Mensah, seventh grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Topic: I See Vitamin C
Undergraduate Poster Competition Winners
Sponsored by the Colgate-Palmolive Co.
First place receives a $500 prize; second place, $250; and third place, $150.
Bioapplications in Chemistry/Materials
1st Place: Ieashia Lewter, Morgan State University
2nd Place: Oluwadamiloa Oladeru, Yale University
3rd Place: Walter Lewis, Cheyney University
General Chemistry
1st Place: Evelyn Ntam, Morgan State University
2nd Place: Oyebola Oladeinde, Morgan State University
3rd Place: Reba Scott, Texas Southern University
Dow Chemical Company Fellowship Award
Sponsored by the Midland Professional Chapter of NOBCChE and Dow Chemical
Gregory Von White, Ph.D. candidate, Clemson University, S.C.
Eastman Kodak Dr. Theophilus Sorrell Fellowship Award
For outstanding African American doctoral students in chemistry, chemical engineering, and life sciences who have made significant contributions to science and engineering research at the graduate level.
Kirsten Jeffries-Grant, Ph.D. candidate, Florida State University, Tallahassee
E. I. DuPont Fellowship
Pumtiwitt Rancy, Ph.D. candidate, University of Delaware, Newark
Lendon N. Pridgen, GlaxoSmithKline NOBCChE Fellowship Award
For outstanding research in synthetic organic chemistry.
Brandon Kelley, Ph.D. candidate, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Agilent-NOBCChE Professional Development Fellowship
Leonard Moore, Ph.D. candidate, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge
Malika Jeffries-EL, associate professor, Iowa State University, Ames
Charlotte Smith-Baker, Ph.D. candidate, Texas Southern University, Houston
Procter & Gamble Fellowship Award
For work in environmental toxicology.
Charlotte Smith-Baker, Ph.D. candidate, Texas Southern University, Houston
Colgate-Palmolive Company Undergraduate Awards
For the study of chemistry and chemical engineering.
Leethaniel Brumfield, Langston University, Stillwater, Okla.
Reaya Richardson, Benedict College, Columbia, S.C.
Lubrizol Corporation Undergraduate Awards
For outstanding research in chemical engineering.
Arlyne Simon, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta
Mycael McDowell, Michigan State University, East Lansing
