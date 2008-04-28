Advertisement

Environment

2008 Competition Winners

by Alicia J. Chambers
April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Senior Division (grades 10 through 12)

Credit: Jim McWilliams Photography
Senior division Science Bowl champions the SASA Dragons pictured with ACS president Bruce E. Bursten (right) and Rolanda Hoard of Agilent Technologies.
National Champions: SASA Dragons, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.

1st Place: Timbuktu Rilleaux, from various schools, Baton Rouge, La.

2nd Place: Preuss, The Preuss School UCSD, San Diego, Calif.

3rd Place: FAMU, Chues High School, Sacred Heart Home Educators, Florida High School, and Florida State University Schools, Tallahassee, Fla.

Junior Division (grades six through nine)

Credit: Jim McWilliams Photography
Junior division Science Bowl champions the SASA Dragons pictured with Bursten (right) and Saphronia Johnson of Benedict College.
National Champions: SASA Dragons, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.

1st Place: Timbuktu, Timbuktu Academy and Westdale Middle School, Baton Rouge, La.

2nd Place: Freeport, Brazosport and Freeport Intermediate School, Freeport, Texas

3rd Place: Northeast College Prep, Northeast College Preparatory School, Rochester, N.Y.

Science Fair Winners

Senior Division (grades 10 through 12)

Junior Division (grades six through nine)

Credit: Jim McWilliams Photography
First-place Science Fair senior division winner David McMillion and Hoard.
1st Place: David McMillon, 12th grade, Barbara Jordan High School, Houston, Texas

Topic: Cosmic Compass

2nd Place: Johnny Fells III, 11th grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Topic: In Vitro Conservation of Scutella Barbata & Synseed Technology

3rd Place: Devin Guillory, 11th grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Topic: Effect of Prune Powder on Dough & Bread Development of Wheat-Soy Flour Blends

Honorable Mention: Colin Meret, 10th grade, High School for Math, Science & Engineering, the City College of New York & the Center for High Performance, New York City

Topic: Global Warming & Volcanoes

Junior Division (grades six through nine)

Credit: Jim McWilliams Photography
First-place Science Fair junior division winner Owais Ansan and Hoard.
1st Place: Owais Ansan, eighth grade, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.

Topic: A Measure of Current, Voltage & Gas Production When Water Is Electrolyzed in a Proton Exchange Membrane

2nd Place: Nate Wilkins, seventh grade, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, Saginaw, Mich.

Topic: Using a Flow H2O Meter to Measure How Air Flows Through Your Lungs

3rd Place: Kotie Yeboan, seventh grade, St. Timothy's School, Raleigh, N.C.

Topic: Investigating the Effect of Different Wash Methods

Honorable Mention: Paula-Marie Mensah, seventh grade, Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Topic: I See Vitamin C

Undergraduate Poster Competition Winners

Sponsored by the Colgate-Palmolive Co.

First place receives a $500 prize; second place, $250; and third place, $150.

Bioapplications in Chemistry/Materials

1st Place: Ieashia Lewter, Morgan State University

2nd Place: Oluwadamiloa Oladeru, Yale University

3rd Place: Walter Lewis, Cheyney University

General Chemistry

1st Place: Evelyn Ntam, Morgan State University

2nd Place: Oyebola Oladeinde, Morgan State University

3rd Place: Reba Scott, Texas Southern University

Dow Chemical Company Fellowship Award

Sponsored by the Midland Professional Chapter of NOBCChE and Dow Chemical

Gregory Von White, Ph.D. candidate, Clemson University, S.C.

Eastman Kodak Dr. Theophilus Sorrell Fellowship Award

For outstanding African American doctoral students in chemistry, chemical engineering, and life sciences who have made significant contributions to science and engineering research at the graduate level.

Kirsten Jeffries-Grant, Ph.D. candidate, Florida State University, Tallahassee

E. I. DuPont Fellowship

Pumtiwitt Rancy, Ph.D. candidate, University of Delaware, Newark

Lendon N. Pridgen, GlaxoSmithKline NOBCChE Fellowship Award

For outstanding research in synthetic organic chemistry.

Brandon Kelley, Ph.D. candidate, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Agilent-NOBCChE Professional Development Fellowship

Leonard Moore, Ph.D. candidate, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge

Malika Jeffries-EL, associate professor, Iowa State University, Ames

Charlotte Smith-Baker, Ph.D. candidate, Texas Southern University, Houston

Procter & Gamble Fellowship Award

For work in environmental toxicology.

Charlotte Smith-Baker, Ph.D. candidate, Texas Southern University, Houston

Colgate-Palmolive Company Undergraduate Awards

For the study of chemistry and chemical engineering.

Leethaniel Brumfield, Langston University, Stillwater, Okla.

Reaya Richardson, Benedict College, Columbia, S.C.

Lubrizol Corporation Undergraduate Awards

For outstanding research in chemical engineering.

Arlyne Simon, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Mycael McDowell, Michigan State University, East Lansing

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

