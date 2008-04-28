40th ACS Central Regional Meeting

Meeting Place [+]Enlarge Credit: Greater Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau

The 40th Central Regional Meeting (CERMACS 2008), hosted by the ACS Columbus Section, will convene at the Hyatt Regency, Columbus, Ohio, from Tuesday, June 10, through Saturday, June 14. The meeting theme, "Discovery in Columbus," will highlight the contributions of chemistry professionals in the central region and in central Ohio, a recognized hub for innovation and leadership in research and technology. Visit the meeting website, www.cermacs2008.org, for up-to-date information and other details. For additional information about the meeting, please e-mail inquiries to cermacs2008@chemistry.ohio-state.edu.

MARM 2008 AT A GLANCE CERMACS 2008 At A Glance Dates: June 10–14 Location: Hyatt Regency, Columbus, Ohio Information Contacts: cermacs2008@chemistry.ohio-state.edu Website: www.cermacs2008.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. CERMACS 2008 will feature an exciting program with plenary addresses from top research and industry leaders including Robert J. Massie, president of Chemical Abstracts Service; Carl Kohrt, chief executive officer of Battelle; and Rich Rosen, Battelle's vice president for education and philanthropy. A special symposium will honor Ming-Daw Tsai and his contributions to research and education at the Ohio State University (OSU) chemistry department.

The program will feature symposia on such topics as energy alternatives, climate and the environment, advanced materials, science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, women in science, supramolecular chemistry, green chemistry and technology, biomolecular solid-state NMR, protein engineering, nanomaterials, alternative energy, homogeneous catalysis, plastics and polymers, membrane biochemistry, theoretical modeling, and environmental chemistry. Daily poster sessions are also scheduled.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM. Workshops and discussion groups for high school chemistry and science teachers will take place on Thursday and Friday. These sessions will encompass basic education—higher education science partnerships, arsenic in water, nanotechnology in the high school classroom, production and properties of biodiesel in a classroom setting, and the real world of the crime laboratory. A high school teachers luncheon will be held on Thursday at 12:30 PM.

An undergraduate education symposium will take place on Friday. The student chapter of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers at OSU will hold a forum with brief talks and a panel discussion on underrepresented minorities and diversity opportunities in chemistry.

WORKSHOPS. The ACS Leadership Institute will offer two workshops on Saturday: "Involving Volunteers" from 8 AM to noon, and "Innovation" from 1 to 5 PM. These workshops are designed to help build critical leadership skills applicable in ACS leadership roles and in the workplace. A laboratory safety workshop will be offered on Saturday morning.

ACS will offer career workshops, one-on-one résumé reviews, and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members as well as to national and student affiliates.

The following workshops will be offered on Wednesday morning, beginning at 9 AM: "Job Searching Strategies," "Résumé Preparation for Chemical Professionals," and "Interviewing Skills for Chemical Professionals." Individual 30-minute résumé reviews will also be offered. Interested participants should bring two copies of their current résumé and sign up for appointments in the meeting registration area.

SOCIAL EVENTS. The opening reception and Sci-Mix will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 10 PM at the Center of Science & Industry (COSI). Tickets are $30 and may be purchased either when registering or at COSI. The fee includes admission to COSI and its exhibits. Attendees can view posters, explore the museum's exhibit areas, and enjoy hands-on activities such as "Gadgets" and "CSI: The Experience." Lonnie Thompson, recipient of the 2007 National Medal of Science and an internationally recognized glaciologist and climatologist, will give the keynote address, "Retreating Glaciers, Abrupt Climate Change & Our Future."

All registered attendees are invited to a complimentary breakfast on Wednesday hosted by ACS Board member and District II Director Diane Grob Schmidt. Attendees are encouraged to express their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS. A "Women in Science" luncheon will take place on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Tickets for this event are $25.

The awards banquet will be held on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased when registering for the meeting. The banquet will honor recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Central Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the Central Region Industrial Innovation Award.

ACS President Bruce E. Bursten will headline the presidential plenary on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Agriculture will conduct tours of its consumer and animal industry laboratory facilities also on Friday afternoon, followed by a reception for OSU alumni. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased with advance registration.

EXPOSITION. The exposition is integrated into the meeting area and poster sessions to maximize floor traffic. Space is still available. Please contact Sherry Hemmingsen, exposition chair, at (614) 264-4660; voice mail (800) 926-3000, option 1, ext. 3051; or e-mail Sherry.hemmingsen@varianinc.com.

REGISTRATION. Advance registration closes on Tuesday, May 20. Online registration is available through the meeting website, www.cermacs2008.org. Forms may also be downloaded and sent by fax or mail. On-site registration, program books, abstracts, and badges will be available at the Registration Desk from 4 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, before the reception opens.

HOUSING AND TRAVEL. Room blocks have been reserved for CERMACS 2008 attendees at the Hyatt Regency. Conference rates are $149 (single), $159 (double), $169 (triple), and $179 (quad) per night. Please mention CERMACS 2008 to receive the conference rate. Self-parking is free for hotel guests. Conference attendees who are not guests of the hotel can park for $3.25 per day without in-and-out privileges and $5.00 per day with in-and-out privileges.

ACS has negotiated discount rates for air travel and car rental for three days before and after each regional meeting.

• AIR: American, (800) 433-1790, Discount Code A5548AT, and Delta. Go to www.acs.org, search for "Delta," and then use the link, "Delta.com for Business Travel." Discounts cannot be accessed directly with Delta.

• GROUND: Avis, (800) 331-1600, AWD Code: B120799, and Hertz, (800) 654-2240, CV# 02UZ0007.