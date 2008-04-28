Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Add Lime to the Process

April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I enjoyed Jeff Johnson’s article on the CO2 capture trial to be run at a Wisconsin coal-fired power plant (C&EN, March 3, page 7). As I understand it, the system uses chilled ammonia to convert CO2 to ammonium bicarbonate. The aqueous ammonium bicarbonate is precipitated by concentration and transported to another facility where it is heated to release ammonium carbonate and CO2.

The fate of the evolved CO2 was not disclosed, but it seems to me to represent an inefficiency in the process. I imagine the chemistry is something like this:

CO2 + NH4OH → NH4HCO3

How about adding lime to the process:

NH4HCO3 + CaO → CaCO3 + NH4OH

No heating or cooling is required. The precipitated limestone can be used in paper coating, concrete, or several other applications, and the regenerated ammonia is recycled. No CO2 is evolved for treatment elsewhere.

This seems so simple to me that there must be something I’m missing. Any ideas?

Michael H. Auerbach
Elmsford, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Capturing Carbon Dioxide With A Small pH Change
It Is Rocket Science
Hungary’s Red Mud

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE