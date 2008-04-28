Archimica Sells Plant To Teva

Germany's Archimica has sold its 5-fluorouracil plant in Puerto Rico to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel for an undisclosed amount. The final step in a restructuring program that began in late 2006, the sale fits with Archimica's strategy to support only multipurpose facilities for making synthetic building blocks and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Developed in the 1950s as an anticancer agent, 5-fluorouracil was one of the first fluorinated compounds to be used medically.
