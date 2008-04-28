BASF Invests In Biodegradable Polymer

BASF plans to more than quadruple its production capacity for the biodegradable plastic Ecoflex in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2010, the project will raise capacity to 74,000 metric tons per year. BASF produces Ecoflex from adipic acid, butanediol, and terephthalic acid. According to the company, the plastic has the properties of conventional polyethylene but is fully biodegradable in accordance with European requirements. At the same time, BASF plans to increase capacity at the compounding facility in Ludwigshafen where it manufactures the newly developed product Ecovio. A derivative of Ecoflex, Ecovio contains 45% polylactic acid, a corn-derived polymer.
