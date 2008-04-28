Chen Wins Award for Excellence in Catalysis

Jingguang G. Chen, LeClaire Professor of Chemical Engineering and the director of University of Delaware's Center for Catalytic Science & Technology, has won the 2008 Award for Excellence in Catalysis, sponsored by the Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York. Chen is being recognized for his strong contributions to the field of catalysis.
His work to understand the physical and chemical properties of bimetallic and metal carbide surfaces has inspired new applications to catalytic and fuel-cell processes. He is also known for his expertise in applying advanced techniques such as NEXAFS (Near Edge X-ray Absorption Fine Structure) spectroscopy to identify and characterize reactive species in real-world catalysts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter