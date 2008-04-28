GSK And Regulus Seal RNA Drug Pact

GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with Regulus Therapeutics, a joint venture between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Isis Pharmaceuticals, to discover and develop microRNA-targeted drugs. Regulus will develop microRNA antagonists against four targets related to inflammatory disease through clinical proof of concept; GSK will then have the option to license those drugs for further development. GSK will pay Regulus $20 million up front plus up to $144.5 million in milestones for each target developed in the deal. MicroRNAs are small single-stranded RNAs that regulate the expression of many human genes.
