Genzyme will spend about $90 million to build a 350-person research center in Beijing's Zhongguancun Life Science Park. Expected to open in 2010, the facility will conduct research in orthopedics, transplant and immune disease, oncology, endocrinology, and cardiovascular disease. Today, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company employs 25 people in China and has only one other foreign R&D center in Cambridge, England. Syngenta, meanwhile, will invest $65 million over five years in a biotech research center in the Zhongguancun park. By 2010, the center will employ nearly 200 researchers studying yield improvement, drought resistance, disease control, and biofuels conversion for crops such as corn and soy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter