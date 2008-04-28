Jin Receives Solid-State Award

Song Jin, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the winner of the 2008 ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship.
The award, given by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry and supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.
Jin and his coworkers have developed general chemical syntheses of intermetallic silicide nanowires and have discovered a new catalyst-free nanowire formation mechanism that is driven by screw dislocation. This growth process represents a powerful new mechanism to approach the growth of many one-dimensional nanomaterials.
Jin will receive his award during a symposium in August at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
