Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Law of Unintended Consequences

April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I have appreciated reading C&EN since 1949 and have appreciated it even more in recent years. I enjoyed reading Ivan Amato’s Newscripts, “The Solution Becomes the Problem” (C&EN, March 24, page 80), which has also been referred to as “The Law of Unintended Consequences.” Either way, how true it is. And you can take it a step further.

Thomas Midgely Jr.’s Freon was removed from automotive and other refrigerant use, and you would think that by now we would have an environmentally friendly refrigerant replacement that is vastly superior to Freon. Not so. However, the newest refrigerants, with refrigeration design changes, come close.

In about the 1960s, after decades of widespread use, we realized the unintended consequence that PCBs are harmful to humans and animal life. We used PCBs because of their superior stability and nonflammability. I even saw a worker submerge his hand and arm up to the armpit in PCB oil with apparently no ill effects. Trains with transformers not using PCB insulating oils were prohibited from using tunnels to New York City because of the distinct possibility of a disastrous tunnel fire. We have developed not-quite-as-good replacements for PCBs.

To me, the most interesting example of unintended consequences or solutions becoming the problem is the example of DDT. I remember when it was discovered. In college, we started making it in organic lab. It was wiping out insect pests everywhere. Then, decades later, came “Silent Spring” and the decision that the unintended consequence was that DDT is harmful to humans and a wide range of animal life. The call was to abolish DDT usage. A couple of decades later it was proven that the malaria epidemics that DDT had eliminated could not be stopped by any of the DDT substitutes that had been tried. Currently, DDT is back. It is now being much more carefully used to fight and successfully control malaria.

Thanks, Ivan Amato and Newscripts, for great reading.

E. Ellsworth Hackman
Hockessin, Del.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rotovap tricks
Strawberry Aid
Shattering CorningWare

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE