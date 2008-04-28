Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Low Helium Production

April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In 1996, legislation was enacted that redefined the Bureau of Land Management’s role in the production, storage, and sale of crude helium. Worldwide demand for helium has increased, and anticipated production from countries that export liquefied natural gas (LNG) has thus far failed to impact the increasingly tight market for helium (C&EN, Oct. 8, 2007, page 31).

Starting in 2006, helium became more expensive and less available to U.S. consumers. That situation continues worldwide into 2008. Part of the problem may lie in the escalating price for natural gas. Historically, the primary source for crude helium production has been gas fields in southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle, and the Texas panhandle. Those gas fields now are described as 60% depleted. The major gas producers in that area (British Petroleum, XTO Energy, and Osborn Heirs) find it economically advantageous to avoid the cost of recovering helium from their production stream.

Don Leslie Lewis
Bandera, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
War in Ukraine makes helium shortage more dire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium is in short supply again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Major Russian helium project comes on-line

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE