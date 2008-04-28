Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Microfluidic Aerobatics

April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Aaron Wheeler
Credit: Courtesy of Aaron Wheeler

Digital microfluidics, in which individual droplets are manipulated on an array of electrodes, is currently limited to a single horizontal plane. That circumstance restricts the number of samples that such microfluidic devices can handle and makes it difficult to integrate multiple physical and chemical environments on the same device. Aaron Wheeler and coworkers at the University of Toronto now describe a novel method for droplet manipulation—all-terrain droplet actuation (ATDA)—that works on a variety of device shapes (Lab Chip, DOI: 10.1039/b801516c). The researchers constructed arrays of copper electrodes on flexible polyimide substrates that can be bent into staircases, twists, and even upside-down architectures (shown). Their model shows that droplets smaller than 7.3 µL can be driven up a 90º incline; larger droplets are restricted to smaller angles. Wheeler and coworkers used ATDA to cycle droplets on oxygen- and temperature-sensitive sensors. They also have developed a device that concentrates oligonucleotides from a solution containing histone proteins. The researchers suggest that ATDA will be useful for other sample enrichment techniques and applications such as DNA amplification that require samples and reagents to be cycled between different reaction conditions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Precise patterning of polymer brushes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microreactor makes uniform particles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microgels On Demand

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE