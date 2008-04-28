Mitsubishi Closes Research Institute

Mitsubishi Chemical will dissolve the 37-year-old Mitsubishi Kagaku Institute of Life Sciences. Mitsubishi says the institute, with 171 employees in Tokyo, has "achieved a great number of research results to understand the molecular mechanisms of the human genome and of proteins." Mitsubishi says it is closing the institute because universities and other institutes in Japan now conduct life sciences research on a large scale. Moreover, the company says its own life sciences businesses are now sufficiently well established so that they no longer need the institute's basic research capabilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter