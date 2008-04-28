Mohrig Receives Brasted Award for Excellence in Chemistry Teaching

Jerry R. Mohrig, Stark Professor in the Natural Sciences Emeritus at Carleton College, in Northfield, Minn., is the winner of the ACS Minnesota Section's Brasted Award for Excellence in College Chemistry Teaching.
The award, named in honor of the late Robert C. Brasted of the University of Minnesota, recognizes excellence in college teaching. Mohrig was cited for his dedication, enthusiasm, and mentoring skills in undergraduate teaching, and for encouraging his students to pursue careers in chemistry. He is also a founding member and past-president of the Council on Undergraduate Research.
Mohrig continues to work on improving the undergraduate organic chemistry lab. He has introduced guided-inquiry experiments and projects and recently completed the latest version of his lab textbook, "Techniques in Organic Chemistry."
