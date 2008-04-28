Advertisement

People

NOBCChE Presents Four Professional Awards Landing Page

by Linda Wang
April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
At its annual conference, hosted in Philadelphia in March, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) presented several major professional awards.

Christine S. Grant, professor of chemical engineering and associate dean of faculty development and special initiatives in the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University, received the first NOBCChE Award in Chemical Engineering. Her research focuses on an evaluation of the mechanisms that control fouling and decontamination processes.

She recently founded the PURPOSE Institute (Promoting Underrepresented Presence on Science & Engineering Faculties) at the university. Grant is working to change the underrepresentation of minorities on engineering and science faculty through targeted mentoring of both women and underrepresented minority students and faculty.

Sharon Haynie, a principal investigator at DuPont, received the Percy L. Julian Award for her significant contributions in pure and/or applied research in science or engineering. Haynie is the first woman to win this award since its inception in 1975. The award honors the memory of trailblazing African American chemist Percy L. Julian and is the highest honor bestowed by the national organization.

Haynie's research activities have ranged from new materials for medical therapeutic use to biocatalysis for green chemistry applications. She was a member of a DuPont/Genencor team that received the 2003 EPA Presidential Green Chemistry Award for New Innovation.

Kennedy
[+]Enlarge

Alvin P. Kennedy, chair of the department of chemistry at Morgan State University, in Baltimore, was the recipient of the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award. The award is given annually to a science educator who has demonstrated a commitment to the mentoring of future chemists or chemical engineers.

Andre F. Palmer, an associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at Ohio State University, was the winner of the Lloyd Ferguson Young Scientist Award. The award is given annually to a recipient who has shown early promise and accomplishments and has the potential to sustain a productive scientific career. Palmer is interested in the application of chemical and biomolecular engineering principles to address key issues in transfusion medicine, tissue engineering, and therapeutic macromolecular delivery systems.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

