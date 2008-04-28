Nanotech Risk Studies Lack Support

In 2006, the U.S. spent half as much money on research into the potential risks of nanotechnology as Europe did, says an analysis by the Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies. The analysis reports the U.S. spent $13 million for projects highly relevant to nanotech risk, whereas European countries invested nearly $24 million on projects in the same area. The analysis focused on 246 environmental, health, and safety (EHS) research projects identified by the National Nanotechnology Initiative. Of those projects, the analysis finds that only 62 projects with total funding of $13 million were "clearly and primarily aimed at addressing risk." This funding level, the analysis states, is significantly lower than the $37.7 million NNI reports for research on EHS.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter