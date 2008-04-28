Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

R&D Business Moves To China

Shanghai-based Alputon operates a unique drug development platform it brought from the U.S.

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Equipped
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Alputon's Yu stands among some of the instruments his company bought from U.S.-based ArQule
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Alputon's Yu stands among some of the instruments his company bought from U.S.-based ArQule

When ArQule stopped doing chemistry work for drug companies in 2006 in order to focus on discovering its own drugs, the chemical synthesis and library services business did not die. ArQule executives who had developed the company's chemistry technology platform bought the business, including all of its lab instrumentation, and moved it from Woburn, Mass., to Shanghai.

The executives formed a new company, Alputon, that aims to offer a much wider range of drug discovery services than the compound library synthesis that ArQule had been providing. The service offerings will eventually include medicinal chemistry, biology, toxicology, and process chemistry.

Alputon started operations last August, and its chemistry labs, featuring all of ArQule's expensive parallel synthesis instruments, are already well equipped. Over the years, ArQule spent tens of millions of dollars developing its parallel synthesis systems, and the business generated about $300 million in sales over a decade. The company's biggest customer was Pfizer.

"We're not starting out small," says Libing Yu, Alputon's chief executive officer. Yu spent 10 years at ArQule, five of them as the director of chemistry. "We can operate on a large scale, and we have high-caliber people who are experienced with R&D collaborations."

A chemist who obtained a Ph.D. at the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Yu sees himself as capable of leading, inspiring, and training scientists. When ArQule announced plans to sell its chemistry business, he says, several parties were interested. But the business had value only for someone who really knew how to operate it—someone like him. The other potential buyers dropped out and he acquired it with cofounder Ying Kan.

So far, Yu's new firm employs 80 people, 60 of them chemists. It is in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, the city's main hub for high-technology businesses. Besides Kan, who also was a scientist at ArQule, another Alputon leader is Daniel Chen, a medicinal chemist who earned a Ph.D. at Columbia University. For nine years, Chen worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he was a senior research investigator specializing in rheumatoid arthritis and anti-inflammation targets. He now heads chemistry at Alputon. The firm's other staffers are largely local hires.

"Most of the other contract organizations in China are relatively low-tech," Chen says. "With our equipment, we can generate 200,000 compounds per year." Alputon's unique parallel synthesis technology uses robots controlled by ArQule-developed software. The technology automates the molecular assembly process and can start delivering hundreds of compounds within a few days. He says the robots reduce the risk of human error that can slow down projects.

According to Chen, Alputon's chemistry business would not have been competitive if it had continued to operate in the U.S. Indeed, starting in 2005, Pfizer ended compound library agreements with three U.S. firms—ArQule, Tripos, and Discovery Partners International—causing upheaval at all three.

Chen explains that customers are now ordering smaller libraries than they did a few years ago, "but you need the same amount of people to set up the synthesis method." It's cheaper to operate in China because the chemists needed to develop methods are paid less than in the U.S., he says. Moreover, even though Zhangjiang is considered an expensive base of operations in China, rents there are still about a third of what they typically are in the U.S.

Alputon's labs are surprisingly pleasant and well decorated, considering the cost constraints faced by drug discovery services companies. Yu says Alputon can afford to be less sensitive about its overhead because it is more productive than most chemistry services providers in China. And besides, employees are less likely to jump to a competitor if they work in a pleasant environment. Lower employee turnover, he adds, means less chance that customers' intellectual property will leak out.

Within a year, as Alputon ramps up its biology services, Yu expects its staff to surge to about 200 people. By then, the firm hopes to have many of the capabilities of a drug discovery company in place. But Yu says Alputon will not try to develop its own drugs.

"It's a painful process to start from chemistry and to become a drug discovery company," he says, speaking from experience. He believes ArQule turned to discovering its own drugs largely because the firm was finding it difficult to successfully operate a drug discovery services business in the U.S.

In contrast, he says Alputon has a bright future as a Chinese provider of discovery services. "Big pharmaceutical companies are not interested in investing in the development of drug discovery platforms," Yu says. "They want cost-efficient companies like us to do it."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For Chinese drugmaker Hengrui, R&D plans pan out
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How The Internet Shipped R&D Jobs Overseas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Grand Experiment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE