Senomyx Expands Deals With Nestlé, Coca-Cola

Start-up flavor ingredients firm Senomyx has announced two-year extensions to its research and license agreements with Nestlé and Coca-Cola. Senomyx will receive up to $3.6 million in research funding from Nestl?? for discovery and commercialization of new flavors for use in dehydrated and frozen foods and culinary aids such as seasonings. Coca-Cola will provide up to $4 million in funding to develop novel flavor ingredients for use in nonalcoholic beverages.
