Voice of Reason

Bette Hileman, who recently retired, wrote a clear, reasoned column on renewable energy (C&EN, Feb. 18, page 35). She highlighted other issues on which her reporting has been prophetic. While some ACS members may not have agreed with her, surely all must respect her for reporting clearly and honestly. She has always made her data sources and reasoning transparent and has separated opinion from fact. Her journalistic standards should be studied by all, including opponents of her conclusions.
I would say that she will be an irreplaceable loss to C&EN, but your other reporters and your editorial policies will continue to express the same high qualities of reporting and understanding.
David Bowen
Canterbury, England
