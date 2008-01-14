Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award In Analytical Chemistry

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Wightman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of R. Mark Wightman
Credit: Courtesy of R. Mark Wightman

Sponsored by the Battelle Memorial Institute

R. Mark Wightman, 60, the W. R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, will be honored for his work developing and applying microscopic electrodes. "Wightman has profoundly influenced electrochemical exploration of previously inaccessible domains of time and physical space," says Royce W. Murray, a fellow electrochemist and a Kenan Professor of Chemistry at UNC.

"The act of making a tiny, tiny electrode, with dimensions smaller than the distance that molecules diffuse in a typical voltammetric experiment, has highly significant fundamental and practical consequences that have reverberated throughout the electrochemistry and electroanalytical chemistry community since Wightman's seminal paper appeared in 1980," Murray says.

Wightman has used those tiny electrodes to study the release and uptake of neurotransmitters at single synapses. The size of the electrodes permits the monitoring of events at physiologically and behaviorally relevant time scales. Wightman was the first to detect catecholamine release from single vesicles with subsecond time resolution. He has also used such electrodes to measure neurotransmitters in active rats.

"In vivo electroanalytical experiments in the Wightman laboratories have helped to rewrite much of our understanding of dopamine dynamics, metabolism, and storage," says Andrew G. Ewing, currently the Marie Curie Chair of Analytical Chemistry at Gothenburg University in Sweden and a former Wightman grad student.

"It is a truism that living processes are based on chemistry," says Richard N. Zare, the Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, "but it requires the utmost ingenuity to find ways of measuring what is happening in such complex systems."

"The significance of Wightman's neurobiology research is validated by the fact that numerous people in the field are moving to adopt his microelectrode techniques," Murray says. "His science has thus not only had a significant impact on analytical chemistry but also on other fields."

In 1968, Wightman received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Erskine College in Due West, S.C. Working with Murray, he received a doctoral degree from UNC, in 1974. His postdoctoral work with Ralph N. Adams, at the University of Kansas, sparked his interest in biological applications.

He began his independent research career as an assistant professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, in 1976. He was promoted to associate professor and full professor in 1982 and 1985, respectively. In 1989, he moved to UNC.

Wightman has received many awards, including the Chemical Instrumentation and Electrochemistry Awards from the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, the Faraday Medal from the Electrochemistry Group of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the R. N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry from the Pittsburgh Conference.

The award address will be delivered before the Division of Analytical Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Analytical Division presents 2019 awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
E. Bright Wilson Award In Spectroscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Analytical Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE