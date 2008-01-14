Bayer And Partners Explore Jatropha

Bayer CropScience will work with agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland and automaker Daimler to jointly develop biodiesel made from jatropha nut kernels. Jatropha is an inedible, drought-resistant plant with seeds that contain more than 30% oil. It is thus being considered as an alternative to biodiesel derived from seed oils that have food value. Bayer plans to develop pesticides for jatropha. ADM operates biodiesel refineries, and Daimler has been conducting research on jatropha-derived fuels for about five years.
